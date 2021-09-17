Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Sells $54,644.60 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $54,644.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michelle Philpot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Michelle Philpot sold 396 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $17,447.76.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Michelle Philpot sold 18,632 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $881,852.56.

NASDAQ:RUN traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,178,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,273,239. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.81 and a beta of 2.09. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $100.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.58 and its 200-day moving average is $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sunrun during the first quarter valued at about $5,650,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 34.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 388,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after acquiring an additional 100,459 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 21.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,428 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 16,764 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun during the second quarter valued at about $1,205,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 48.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RUN. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.29.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

