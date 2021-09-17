Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) COO Sells $413,220.71 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,541 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $413,220.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Christopher Dawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Christopher Dawson sold 1,436 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $63,270.16.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Christopher Dawson sold 1,476 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.18, for a total transaction of $72,589.68.

Shares of RUN stock traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $44.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,178,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,273,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.58 and its 200-day moving average is $49.67. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of -48.81 and a beta of 2.09.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.36 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Sunrun by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Sunrun by 16.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 0.7% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Sunrun by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,594 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Sunrun by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

