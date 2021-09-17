Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) COO Sells $63,270.16 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) COO Christopher Dawson sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $63,270.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Christopher Dawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Christopher Dawson sold 9,541 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $413,220.71.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Christopher Dawson sold 1,476 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.18, for a total value of $72,589.68.

Sunrun stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.91. The stock had a trading volume of 14,178,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,273,239. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of -48.81 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.67.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.36 million. Equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 1,354.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.29.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

