Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Insider Edward Harris Fenster Sells 3,391 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 3,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $146,864.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,584,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,639,333.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Edward Harris Fenster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 2,475 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $109,048.50.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Edward Harris Fenster sold 81,142 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $3,808,805.48.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Edward Harris Fenster sold 5,886 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.18, for a total value of $289,473.48.

Shares of RUN stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.91. The company had a trading volume of 14,178,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,273,239. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.81 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RUN. Truist lowered their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,650,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 388,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after purchasing an additional 100,459 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,428 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 16,764 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth $1,205,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

