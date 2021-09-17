Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,583 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 33,150 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Sunrun by 1,354.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Sunrun during the second quarter worth $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter worth $48,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 761.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter worth $77,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 10,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total value of $597,911.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,022,764.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.18, for a total value of $72,589.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,718 shares of company stock valued at $7,143,661 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Truist lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.29.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $43.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.82. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.56 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

