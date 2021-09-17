Super Zero Protocol Trading 7.2% Higher This Week (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. In the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $75.60 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 630,440,537 coins and its circulating supply is 327,970,873 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

