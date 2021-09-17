SuperFarm (SUPER) Trading 10.6% Lower Over Last Week

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last week, SuperFarm has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. SuperFarm has a market cap of $77.62 million and $32.09 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperFarm coin can currently be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00001592 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SuperFarm alerts:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00016711 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000590 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 211.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000361 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000099 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007443 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SuperFarm (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperFarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperFarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.