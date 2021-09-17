Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:SUPGF remained flat at $$0.39 during trading hours on Friday. 23,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,312. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55. Superior Gold has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $0.69.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. It owns the Plutonic Gold operations located in Australia. The company was founded on July 4, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

