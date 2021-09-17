Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:SUPGF remained flat at $$0.39 during trading hours on Friday. 23,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,312. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55. Superior Gold has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $0.69.
About Superior Gold
