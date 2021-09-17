SuperRare Price Up 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (RARE)

SuperRare (CURRENCY:RARE) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. SuperRare has a market capitalization of $128.61 million and approximately $4.39 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperRare coin can now be purchased for about $1.26 or 0.00002672 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SuperRare has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00059601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002871 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00133267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00013368 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00045750 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

About SuperRare

SuperRare is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare . SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unique One is a decentralised non-profit platform owned and managed by the Digital Arts community, bringing together Artists, Creators and Collectors as One. $RARE token represents being part of the Unique family, giving HODL-ers special privileges. “

Buying and Selling SuperRare

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperRare directly using U.S. dollars.

