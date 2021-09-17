SureRemit (RMT) Tops One Day Volume of $34,227.00

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 17th. One SureRemit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SureRemit has traded 14% higher against the dollar. SureRemit has a market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $34,227.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00071253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00118718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.63 or 0.00176292 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,469.63 or 0.07313616 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,566.77 or 1.00265810 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $395.67 or 0.00834036 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SureRemit was first traded on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

