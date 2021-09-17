Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) CEO Gary R. Maharaj Sells 6,000 Shares

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 6,000 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $343,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of SRDX traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.93. 1,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,796. The stock has a market cap of $803.60 million, a PE ratio of 572.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.99. Surmodics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.17 and a 12 month high of $62.27.
Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $23.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.95 million. Surmodics had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 3.03%. Analysts expect that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Surmodics from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.
Surmodics Company Profile
SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.
