Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) CEO Gary R. Maharaj Sells 6,000 Shares

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 6,000 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $343,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SRDX traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.93. 1,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,796. The stock has a market cap of $803.60 million, a PE ratio of 572.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.99. Surmodics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.17 and a 12 month high of $62.27.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $23.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.95 million. Surmodics had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 3.03%. Analysts expect that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Surmodics during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surmodics during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Surmodics by 22.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Surmodics by 113,725.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Surmodics by 78.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Surmodics from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Surmodics Company Profile

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

