Surrozen Inc (NASDAQ:SRZN) Short Interest Down 52.3% in August

Surrozen Inc (NASDAQ:SRZN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decline of 52.3% from the August 15th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Surrozen stock traded up $1.51 on Friday, reaching $13.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,259. Surrozen has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $12.27.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Surrozen in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Surrozen in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Surrozen Inc is a company pioneering targeted therapeutics which selectively activates the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. Surrozen Inc, formerly known as Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp., is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

