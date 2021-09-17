Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Shares Gap Down to $10.42

Shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.42, but opened at $10.07. Suzano shares last traded at $10.11, with a volume of 12,878 shares trading hands.

SUZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Suzano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Suzano in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average of $11.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new position in Suzano during the 2nd quarter worth $38,359,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Suzano during the 1st quarter worth $32,163,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Suzano during the 1st quarter worth $15,169,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Suzano by 544.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 959,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 810,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Suzano by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 918,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,056,000 after purchasing an additional 264,473 shares in the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suzano Company Profile (NYSE:SUZ)

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp, and Paper segments. The Pulp segment comprises of production and sale of hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market.

