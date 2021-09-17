Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a growth of 110.1% from the August 15th total of 642,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 818,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Suzano during the second quarter worth $38,359,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Suzano during the first quarter worth $32,163,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Suzano during the first quarter worth $15,169,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Suzano by 544.1% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 959,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 810,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Suzano by 40.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 918,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,056,000 after purchasing an additional 264,473 shares in the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SUZ opened at $10.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.51. Suzano has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average of $11.97.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Suzano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Suzano in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp, and Paper segments. The Pulp segment comprises of production and sale of hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market.

