SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Holdings Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,923 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,535 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of SVB Financial Group worth $86,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIVB. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $608.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $571.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $554.41. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $221.55 and a 1-year high of $615.27.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $553.94 per share, for a total transaction of $276,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,300,929.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total value of $96,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and have sold 19,103 shares worth $11,139,859. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SIVB shares. Truist raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $559.09 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $556.76 price target (down from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.34.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

