Swerve (SWRV) Price Tops $1.07 on Major Exchanges

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Swerve has a market cap of $16.29 million and approximately $7.68 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swerve coin can currently be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00002250 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Swerve has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00059980 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002850 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.79 or 0.00134134 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00013337 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00045754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Swerve (SWRV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 17,418,177 coins and its circulating supply is 15,225,578 coins. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

