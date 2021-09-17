Swingby Trading 5.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Swingby coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0734 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Swingby has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. Swingby has a total market cap of $18.90 million and approximately $897,996.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00070863 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00058854 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00119848 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.43 or 0.00179278 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby (SWINGBY) is a coin. It launched on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 257,543,079 coins. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

