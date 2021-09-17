Swipe (SXP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $498.52 Million

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 17th. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $498.52 million and $145.42 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for $2.66 or 0.00005561 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00058938 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002921 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.88 or 0.00133519 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013314 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00046480 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000396 BTC.

About Swipe

SXP is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 285,368,789 coins and its circulating supply is 187,368,789 coins. Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token . The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Swipe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

