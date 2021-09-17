Swiss National Bank Acquires New Position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 73,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,000. Swiss National Bank owned 0.10% of I-Mab as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in I-Mab in the second quarter valued at $212,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in I-Mab in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in I-Mab in the first quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in I-Mab by 43.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. 37.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IMAB. China Renaissance Securities boosted their target price on shares of I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.66.

Shares of NASDAQ IMAB opened at $68.14 on Friday. I-Mab has a 12-month low of $32.64 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.28 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.35.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

