Swiss National Bank Buys 7,900 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.16% of Arvinas worth $6,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arvinas by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,384,000 after purchasing an additional 185,517 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Arvinas by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,386,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,745,000 after purchasing an additional 141,006 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Arvinas by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,418,000 after purchasing an additional 118,054 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Arvinas by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,128,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,567,000 after purchasing an additional 628,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arvinas by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,261,000 after purchasing an additional 77,854 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arvinas alerts:

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $94.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.68. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 782.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 17,242 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,724,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,491 shares in the company, valued at $17,549,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 45,922 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total transaction of $4,492,549.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 873,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,460,863.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,355 shares of company stock valued at $12,294,800 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARVN shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.81.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.