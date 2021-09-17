Swiss National Bank Cuts Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $6,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. St. Louis Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 350,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,320,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

ITCI stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 37.50% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. The business had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s quarterly revenue was up 952.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

