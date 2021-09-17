Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $6,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 900.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 40.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth about $101,000.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

In related news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $119,741.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $694,892.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average of $25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.24. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $29.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 4.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

