Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Kennametal worth $6,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,921,000 after buying an additional 98,015 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 12.4% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 19,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the first quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 7.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Kennametal in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kennametal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

NYSE:KMT opened at $36.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 56.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Kennametal Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.74 and a 12 month high of $43.04.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $515.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.36 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

