Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Kontoor Brands worth $6,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KTB. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 30.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,344,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,329,000 after purchasing an additional 779,773 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the first quarter valued at about $24,200,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the first quarter valued at about $21,557,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,790,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,083,000 after acquiring an additional 411,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 473.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,146,000 after acquiring an additional 257,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

KTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $54.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $490.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.10 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 257.55% and a net margin of 8.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

