Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $6,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $498,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 34.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 585,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,212,000 after acquiring an additional 148,511 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,443,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 4.2% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,234,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,968,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVMI. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nova Measuring Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.14.

NASDAQ NVMI opened at $106.06 on Friday. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $106.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.30.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $97.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

