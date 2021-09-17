Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,873 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.15% of Urban Outfitters worth $6,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URBN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $327,412,000 after acquiring an additional 482,169 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293,665 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,112,000 after buying an additional 329,993 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,228,095 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $45,673,000 after purchasing an additional 43,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,081,000 after acquiring an additional 89,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Shares of URBN stock opened at $32.80 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.10 and its 200 day moving average is $37.24. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on URBN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.