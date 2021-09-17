Swiss National Bank Has $5.93 Million Stock Position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.13% of Allakos worth $5,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLK. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Allakos during the 1st quarter worth $62,837,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Allakos in the 1st quarter worth about $13,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Allakos in the 1st quarter worth about $12,774,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Allakos by 314.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,342,000 after purchasing an additional 81,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Allakos by 266.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 91,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,528,000 after purchasing an additional 66,697 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Allakos in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Allakos in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.42.

Shares of Allakos stock opened at $105.77 on Friday. Allakos Inc. has a one year low of $75.41 and a one year high of $157.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.22 and its 200 day moving average is $97.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Allakos Inc. will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allakos Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

