Swiss National Bank Has $6.09 Million Stock Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Wolverine World Wide worth $6,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,391,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $513,171,000 after buying an additional 711,972 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,579,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $213,800,000 after buying an additional 616,196 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,864,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,077,000 after buying an additional 333,015 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,471,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,512,000 after buying an additional 403,795 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,796,000 after buying an additional 98,076 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $81,431.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,706.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $115,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,141 shares of company stock worth $300,452. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.27.

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $32.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $44.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -38.71 and a beta of 1.82.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $631.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

