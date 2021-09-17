Swiss National Bank Has $6.13 Million Stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Herman Miller worth $6,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Herman Miller by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,668,000 after acquiring an additional 526,738 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Herman Miller by 29.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,182,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,784 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Herman Miller by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,149,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,318,000 after buying an additional 76,066 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Herman Miller by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,345,000 after buying an additional 49,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Herman Miller by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 920,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,887,000 after buying an additional 182,545 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Benchmark boosted their price target on Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

MLHR stock opened at $42.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.89. Herman Miller, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.17. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio is 22.52%.

In related news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $201,181.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $521,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 7,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $347,236.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,933 shares of company stock worth $1,075,692. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

