Swiss National Bank Has $6.15 Million Stock Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 165.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of PagerDuty worth $6,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PD. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,532 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 355.6% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in PagerDuty in the 1st quarter worth about $700,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in PagerDuty by 3,785.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. 96.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

In related news, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $117,907.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 11,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $520,203.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,935 shares of company stock worth $10,466,483 in the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PagerDuty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.07.

PD opened at $46.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.93 and a 200 day moving average of $41.02. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -40.55 and a beta of 1.30. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $58.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.55 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.