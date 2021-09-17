Swiss National Bank Has $6.16 Million Stock Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Sleep Number worth $6,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the first quarter worth $208,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the first quarter worth $223,000. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 61.1% in the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $93.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.36. Sleep Number Co. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $484.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.25 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNBR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

