Swiss National Bank Has $6.20 Million Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Brinker International worth $6,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 138.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 33.6% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Brinker International by 48.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $49.79 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $40.66 and a one year high of $78.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.41 and its 200-day moving average is $61.58.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EAT shares. MKM Partners cut their price target on Brinker International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Brinker International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Brinker International from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Brinker International from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Brinker International from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $725,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,186 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,715.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

