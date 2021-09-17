Swiss National Bank Has $6.29 Million Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Comfort Systems USA worth $6,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 85.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 54,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 25,156 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,845,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth about $496,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $69.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.09. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.62 and a twelve month high of $88.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.85 and a 200-day moving average of $77.51.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.60 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 19.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 12.83%.

FIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. FIX reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

