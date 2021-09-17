Swiss National Bank Has $6.33 Million Position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of FuelCell Energy worth $6,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,835,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $343,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642,367 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,686,000 after purchasing an additional 795,849 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,933,821 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,179 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,380,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,713,000 after purchasing an additional 100,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 20.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,868 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,829,000 after purchasing an additional 257,911 shares in the last quarter. 40.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $6.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.40. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.63 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FCEL shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FuelCell Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

