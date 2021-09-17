Swiss National Bank Has $6.45 Million Stock Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $6,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACAD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.32.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $16.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.00. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $57.46.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.94 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 56.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

