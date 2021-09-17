Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.13% of Kodiak Sciences worth $6,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,861,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,051,000 after purchasing an additional 685,510 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 1,083.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 118,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,427,000 after purchasing an additional 108,411 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 423,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,027,000 after purchasing an additional 70,803 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,040,000 after purchasing an additional 39,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOD opened at $97.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.29. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.10). Equities analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $590,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,659,264.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 38,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.66 per share, with a total value of $3,392,486.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 241,100 shares of company stock valued at $21,392,277 and have sold 20,850 shares valued at $1,825,209. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

