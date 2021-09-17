Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Columbia Banking System worth $6,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 602.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

COLB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

NASDAQ COLB opened at $33.22 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.47 and a 200-day moving average of $40.44.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $146.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.35 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

