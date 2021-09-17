Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of NewMarket worth $6,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the second quarter valued at $1,340,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 63.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 7.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 0.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 17.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEU opened at $327.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.29. NewMarket Co. has a twelve month low of $297.29 and a twelve month high of $432.55.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $590.72 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 36.19%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90.

In related news, Director James E. Rogers sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total transaction of $201,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

