Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Arcosa worth $6,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arcosa by 7.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 9.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 4,860.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 106,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACA shares. Sidoti raised Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of ACA stock opened at $49.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.08. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.73 and a 52 week high of $68.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.65 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.16%.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

