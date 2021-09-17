Swiss National Bank Purchases 29,400 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Phreesia worth $6,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 1.8% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Phreesia by 1.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Phreesia by 44.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Phreesia by 0.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Phreesia by 10.9% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 5,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $69.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.71 and a beta of 1.21. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.79 and a 52 week high of $81.59. The company has a quick ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 27.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $51.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Phreesia from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JMP Securities started coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Phreesia from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phreesia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.10.

In other news, SVP David Linetsky sold 4,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.42, for a total transaction of $350,550.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 21,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $1,266,514.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,589 shares of company stock valued at $16,500,457 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

