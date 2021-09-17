Swiss National Bank Purchases 56,400 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.15% of APi Group worth $6,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in APi Group in the 1st quarter worth about $93,315,000. Senator Investment Group LP grew its stake in APi Group by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in APi Group by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,301,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,245 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 4,096,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,708,000 after buying an additional 847,390 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 419.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 861,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,811,000 after buying an additional 695,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

NYSE:APG opened at $21.65 on Friday. APi Group Co. has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.30.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. APi Group had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 0.50%.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

