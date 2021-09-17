Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Coty worth $6,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Coty by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,154,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,085 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Coty by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,976,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,886,000 after buying an additional 2,261,320 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Coty by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,449,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,129,000 after buying an additional 172,385 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Coty by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,150,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,427,000 after purchasing an additional 207,163 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,645,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,728,000 after acquiring an additional 354,865 shares in the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of COTY opened at $8.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $10.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 2.51.
In other Coty news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COTY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.
About Coty
Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care, and mass fragrances.
