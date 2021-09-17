Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Coty worth $6,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Coty by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,154,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,085 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Coty by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,976,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,886,000 after buying an additional 2,261,320 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Coty by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,449,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,129,000 after buying an additional 172,385 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Coty by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,150,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,427,000 after purchasing an additional 207,163 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,645,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,728,000 after acquiring an additional 354,865 shares in the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COTY opened at $8.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $10.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 2.51.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. Analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COTY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care, and mass fragrances.

