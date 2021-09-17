Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,233 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Installed Building Products worth $6,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth $422,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 22.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 789,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,491,000 after acquiring an additional 96,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at $969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.70.

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $120.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.55. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.18 and a 12-month high of $140.58.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 44.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.65%.

In related news, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 91,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total value of $11,507,884.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,349,247.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,028 shares of company stock valued at $22,319,435. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

