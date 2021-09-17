Swiss National Bank Sells 1,000 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.12% of Enstar Group worth $6,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 38.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the first quarter worth $205,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 1,958.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert J. Campbell bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $223.88 per share, for a total transaction of $447,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $10,087,137.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGR opened at $236.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Enstar Group Limited has a 1 year low of $148.56 and a 1 year high of $269.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.90.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $13.31 EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 80.75%. The company had revenue of $140.71 million for the quarter.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

