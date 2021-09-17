Swiss National Bank Sells 11,600 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.13% of TriNet Group worth $6,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 109,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $93.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.52. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.44. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $93.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.24 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TNET shares. William Blair started coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total value of $303,493.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,295 shares in the company, valued at $16,267,040.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $144,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,173,256.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,369 shares of company stock worth $15,098,592. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

