Swiss National Bank Sells 11,900 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Livent worth $6,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Livent by 14.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Livent by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Livent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Livent by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Livent by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

LTHM stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. Livent Co. has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $27.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.18.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $102.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on LTHM. Citigroup increased their target price on Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Livent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.58.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

