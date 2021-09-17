Swiss National Bank Sells 12,600 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,543 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of M.D.C. worth $6,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 1st quarter worth $2,957,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 31,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

MDC opened at $50.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.43. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.02 and a 12 month high of $63.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 23.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

In related news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $120,645.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Siegel sold 9,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $487,693.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,524.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,076 shares of company stock worth $933,681. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

