Swiss National Bank Sells 13,300 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,484 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Old National Bancorp worth $6,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ONB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,422,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,321,000 after buying an additional 147,571 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,146,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,599,000 after acquiring an additional 193,337 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,540,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 76.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,905,000 after purchasing an additional 603,539 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $15.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.13. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $21.28.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $204.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.