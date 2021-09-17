Swiss National Bank Sells 1,700 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Bandwidth worth $6,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,393,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,575,000 after acquiring an additional 86,478 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 1.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,079,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,844,000 after acquiring an additional 17,727 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 30.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 919,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,502,000 after acquiring an additional 214,783 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 5.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 858,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,775,000 after buying an additional 46,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 7.3% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 571,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,379,000 after buying an additional 38,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth stock opened at $106.28 on Friday. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.39 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.91, a PEG ratio of 53.65 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.23.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $120.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.51 million. Research analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAND shares. TheStreet downgraded Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, began coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.77.

In other Bandwidth news, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $31,000.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,963.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $71,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,189 shares in the company, valued at $835,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

