Swiss National Bank Sells 2,900 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of California Water Service Group worth $6,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 640.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Lynne P. Mcghee sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $47,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester A. Snow sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $44,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,696 shares of company stock worth $108,474 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $59.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.50 and a 200 day moving average of $58.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.13. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $65.99.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $213.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

